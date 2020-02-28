Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 166.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter worth $6,991,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 63.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 8,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $94.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $122.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.37.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

