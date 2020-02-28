Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Liberty Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPT stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

