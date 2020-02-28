Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,232.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

