Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.13 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,540,000 after acquiring an additional 177,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,668,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,941,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,150,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the period. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,152 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NYSE:TSN opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.