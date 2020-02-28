Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.05 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in The Western Union by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 27.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,761.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,084 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,390 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America set a $21.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

WU stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 46.24%.

In other news, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,357.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $64,944.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

