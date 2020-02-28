Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 229,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 15.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 1,616.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 78,139 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMTD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.95.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $43.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $57.80.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $896,704.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.