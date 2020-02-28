Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.70 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $88.19 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMX. Argus increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

