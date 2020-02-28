Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,153 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $98.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPE. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.72.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman purchased 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.