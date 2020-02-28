Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.40 Million Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $821,197,000 after acquiring an additional 153,981 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 112,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,864,000. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

Shares of IT opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $124.77 and a one year high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

