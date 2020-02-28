Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Stock Position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Godaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Godaddy by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy Inc has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.03 million. Analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $68,801.04. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $44,141.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,385,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,537 shares of company stock worth $9,054,554. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

