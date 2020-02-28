Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,225.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,239.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,169.65. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.29, for a total value of $283,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,662.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock worth $1,308,599 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MKL. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,174.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

