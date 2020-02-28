Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $433,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.8% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 135,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 139.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 157,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $864,000. 69.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

LYV stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,775.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.