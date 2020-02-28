Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $1,365,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $333.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.11. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.20. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.31 and a 12-month high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

