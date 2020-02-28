Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,339,247,000 after buying an additional 259,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Teleflex by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,907,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $717,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $134,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 360.1% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 221,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $75,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,592 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $405,542. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex stock opened at $337.10 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.56 and a 12-month high of $398.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teleflex from $408.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.42.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

