First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Boosted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,381 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

