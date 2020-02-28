First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,646,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $265.38 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $222.00 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

