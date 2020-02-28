First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 84 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. State Street Corp boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 998,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,080,000 after purchasing an additional 79,141 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,843,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Shares of MKC opened at $150.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $133.37 and a 1 year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.