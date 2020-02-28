First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,211 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $11.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

