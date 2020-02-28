First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 359 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.25 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.