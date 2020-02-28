First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 290 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 130.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.79.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $170.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

