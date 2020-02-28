First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 277 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,795,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $85.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $83.56 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

