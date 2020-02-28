First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 249 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $684,193,000 after purchasing an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,829,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,029,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,715,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $199,721,000 after buying an additional 12,888 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,244,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $186,319,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.27.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $111.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $112.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

