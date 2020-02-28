First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period.

Shares of EWG opened at $26.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

