First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,958 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of CY stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.52 and a beta of 1.89.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

