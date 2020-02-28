First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 156.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 98.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,764 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the third quarter worth about $77,119,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Docusign by 55.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,755,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,634,000 after acquiring an additional 988,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign in the third quarter worth about $50,881,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,826,252.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,593,682 shares of company stock valued at $119,763,605 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

