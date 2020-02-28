First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000.

Get Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock opened at $19.06 on Friday. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.