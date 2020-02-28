First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 51.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 33.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $1,893,319.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total value of $1,238,349.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,837 shares of company stock worth $14,176,583. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $281.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.44 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.37.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

