First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $627,000 Stock Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 188.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,403 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Workday by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after buying an additional 256,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,642,000 after buying an additional 63,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,305,000 after buying an additional 38,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workday by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,436,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $1,239,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $171.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 1.48. Workday Inc has a one year low of $151.06 and a one year high of $226.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.40.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.