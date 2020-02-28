First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $612,000 Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $95.07 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.18.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

