First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $595,000 Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,629,000 after buying an additional 3,048,550 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Edison International by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,020,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,347 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,352,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,002,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,976,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,050 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,727,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $70.25 on Friday. Edison International has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of -70.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.55.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.