First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $557,000 Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 24.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 57.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.1% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $244.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.92. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.78 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.69 and its 200 day moving average is $231.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,333 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

