First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Okta by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.72.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 21,108 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $2,459,504.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,262 shares of company stock worth $17,891,102 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $70.44 and a 12-month high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 53.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

