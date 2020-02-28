First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $485,000 Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in ABB by 13.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,309,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,427,000 after buying an additional 272,060 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,097,000 after acquiring an additional 345,982 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,230,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after acquiring an additional 172,009 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of ABB by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,004,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 879,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,195,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ABB. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.59. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

