First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,715,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,091 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,344,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,804,000 after purchasing an additional 103,962 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 492,833 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.02.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $125.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

