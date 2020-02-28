First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 37.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.