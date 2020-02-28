First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.44.

IR stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $102.69 and a twelve month high of $146.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.19.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

