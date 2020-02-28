First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 68 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 372,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after purchasing an additional 928,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after purchasing an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,810,000 after purchasing an additional 91,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 274,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,987 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $213.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.79. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $166.15 and a 52-week high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.63.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 16,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total value of $4,349,923.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,980,507.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.