First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,305 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811,552 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,904,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $502,945,000 after purchasing an additional 269,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,462,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,582,000 after purchasing an additional 109,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

In other Williams Companies news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.54%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

