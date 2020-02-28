First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 252 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 13,194 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,453.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,263. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00. Insiders have sold 40,894 shares of company stock worth $4,956,322 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.60.

BR stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

