First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

In related news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IT stock opened at $131.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day moving average of $149.32. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

