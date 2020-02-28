First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,476 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 865.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14.

