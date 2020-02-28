First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 349 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,342,167. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME opened at $210.39 on Friday. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $161.05 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.42 and a 200-day moving average of $208.72.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on CME shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra boosted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

