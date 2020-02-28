First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,001 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.88.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.