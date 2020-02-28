FIL Ltd Takes Position in Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Biglari by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

BH opened at $109.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $165.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

