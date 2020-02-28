FIL Ltd Raises Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 2,441.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after buying an additional 85,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE:MKC opened at $150.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

