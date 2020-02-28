FIL Ltd Makes New $73,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

EWT opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $41.83.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

