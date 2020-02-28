FIL Ltd Invests $93,000 in Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank of Canada raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Osisko gold royalties stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0378 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Osisko gold royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

