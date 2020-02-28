FIL Ltd Invests $34,000 in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVTC. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,372,000 after purchasing an additional 887,449 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Evertec by 694.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 409,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evertec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,955,000 after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Evertec during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Evertec by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 62,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.73. Evertec Inc has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 57.37%. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In other Evertec news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

