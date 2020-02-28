FIL Ltd Has $384,000 Position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 1,090.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRON. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Cronos Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

CRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Cronos Group stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. Cronos Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.