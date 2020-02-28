FIL Ltd Has $125,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 99.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 33,772 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Teleflex by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 67,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.42.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total transaction of $75,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,664.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $405,542. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $337.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $377.72 and its 200-day moving average is $356.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $271.56 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.